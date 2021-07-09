All-new East Auckland dealership services Peugeot, Citroen and Nissan requirements

East-Aucklanders now have a brand-new dealership available to visit for all of their Peugeot, Citroen and Nissan requirements.

Located at 277 Ti Rakau Drive, the purpose-built facility was officially opened late last month.

“There’s something quite exciting about building a dealership from the ground up, there’s a huge amount of work involved but when everything falls in place it’s incredibly satisfying,” said Rick Armstrong, Managing Director of Armstrong’s.

“It is also an important development from an Armstrong’s perspective, as it reinforces the Group’s vision of the best people, best locations and best brands.”

The Botany dealership is a key part of Armstrong’s growth strategy and is a precursor to other developments as part of the Group’s expansion plans, enabling multiple brand representation across a significant number of sites throughout the country.

“Botany is an area which is experiencing rapid growth, so it’s vital we have a presence here across a number of brands, to help cater for a variety of different automotive tastes,” said Mr Armstrong.

“It’s also a win for the local community, as we are making a significant investment in the East Auckland economy through the construction of new buildings as well as creation of new jobs.”

Armstrong’s represents 16 international automotive marques, and this new dealership is the 31st brand location nationwide.

Amongst the impressive additions incorporated into the new dealership, and one of only two similar operations in the country, is the Armstrong’s AutoBody facility.

“It is a specialised panel and paint restoration workshop which is able to cater for the unique needs and requirements of EV and PHEV vehicles, as well as restore damaged alloy wheels,” said Aaron Hodge, General Manager of Armstrong’s Autobody.

“One of the considerations associated with modern vehicles is their light-weight construction and the type of materials used to manufacture them, so it’s vitally important to ensure that they are looked after with the utmost care to ensure they are repaired in accordance with stringent specification levels.”