All-new Ford Ranger breaks cover in New Zealand for the first time... at a boat show

It's not your usual new-vehicle launch, but the next-generation Ford Ranger is making its Kiwi debut at the Hutchwilco Boat Show, at Auckland Showgrounds, from May 12-15. Ford New Zealand has secured three early build vehicles, covering the XLT, Sport and Wildtrak. Check out the video above for a closer look.

Ford NZ says it now holds more than 3000 orders for the new model, ahead of launch in July.

It has already announced pricing, starting at $46,990 for a basic XL chassis cab through to $89,990 for the flagship Raptor.

Among the models on display, the XLT, with a 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre biturbo diesel, is $64,990-$66,990. The new Sport, which packs a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel with 184kW/600Nm, is $75,490; you can have the more blingy Wildtrak with the biturbo four for the same money, or pay another $5k to get that new V6 as well: $80,490.

The new-generation Raptor (not at the show, sorry) also moves to a V6 - but it's a twin-turbo petrol, packing 292kW/583Nm.

While we have power and pricing, Ford is still tight-lipped on final 3P-WLTP emissions figures. However, it says fuel economy is improved, meaning lower Clean Car fees than comparable models form the outgoing lineup. Ford says the new turbo-diesel V6 has lower C02 than the outgoing 3.2-litre five-cylinder, despite greater power and torque.

Fun fact: the three Rangers on display at the Boat Show are pre-production vehicles that can only be driven by Ford employees and cannot be sold. When the Hutchwilco event is finished, they're being donated to MIT for tech training. Pulled to bits permanently, in other words...