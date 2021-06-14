All-new Lexus NX revealed as brand's first plug-in hybrid

Like its parent company Toyota, Lexus is still yet to offer an all-electric vehicle, but the Japanese brand is making steps towards carbon neutrality by unveiling its first plug-in hybrid.

Revealed as the all-new NX SUV, this Lexus sits on the same modular GA-K platform as the regular RAV4, but like the upcoming RAV4 Prime, you can charge the range-topping model.

As you'd expect, the new NX comes with a range of models, both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, but the most exciting model is this range in the 450h+, which blends a 2.5-litre engine with an electric drivetrain.

While they're just regular hybrids, we can imagine that this is a similar powertrain to what the RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid has, but is closer to what we can expect from the RAV4 Prime.

Lexus has revealed that this NX 450h+ will have an electric-only range of 58km and will be able to be fully recharged in 4.5 hours while using the standard onboard charger. Using an optional 6.6kW charger will reduce this to just 2.5 hours.

This NX 450h+ will come with a newly-developed all-wheel drive system that is said to provide a confident and sporty experience. Exact details of this remain unclear, but it will reportedly optimise torque distribution as per the surface.

While it doesn't sound like it's getting a fully-fledged performance variant, an F Sport package has already been unveiled, which adds sharper lines and sporty accents both inside and out.

Speaking on the inside, Lexus has finally done-away with the strange touchpad infotainment system, replacing it with a fancy new touchscreen display in the dash.

In New Zealand, it sounds like this new NX is quite a big deal in Lexus' journey to carbon neutrality.

“Lexus is on a journey towards carbon neutrality through a varied portfolio of sustainable powertrain options for customers,” says Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand General Manager.

“Customers are becoming more and more conscious of the need to balance their mobility needs with emissions and the environment. During 2021 we have seen over a 70% increase year to date in Lexus Electrified product sales and this is expected to continue as we also increase our Lexus Electrified product range.”

“We are excited to introduce the new NX to our line-up at the end of the year, where we will only offer a PHEV or HEV option for our customers,” says Mr. Davis.

The all new NX will be revealed locally at the beginning of 2022, and further information about line-up and pricing will be available closer to that reveal time.