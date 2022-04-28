All-new Mercedes-AMG C43 gets a heap of power from just four cylinders

While the world waits with anticipation to see what Mercedes-AMG has in store for the all-new C63, we recently caught a glimpse of the entry-level AMG C-Class, and it's an impressive machine.

Sitting between the standard C300 and the upcoming C63, the C43 gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that's big on power while also keeping weight to a minimum.

Paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, this engine is good for 300kW and 500Nm, which is produced via an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger - something that's said to drastically reduce turbo lag.

This engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. It'll hit 100km/h in around 4.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 265km/h.

As a first for a C-Class, this C43 gets rear wheel steering. The system works by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction under 60km/h, and in the same direction above that speed.

On the inside, this C43 gets the standard AMG treatment with leather bucket seats, carbon fibre covered surfaces, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Interestingly, the C43 is now the most powerful sedan in its segment, coming up against things like the BMW M340i and the Audi S4.

As for the C63, we're still yet to be given a date for its unveiling, but we know that it's going to make use of a similar turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but should pack even more of a punch than the old twin-turbo V8 models.