All-new Qashqai will be 'perfect transition to EV driving' for family buyers

The Nissan Qashqai is something of a quiet achiever in New Zealand. Back in 2006 it was the first SUV to effectively replace a conventional sedan/hatch as a mainstream family car (remember the Primera?) and it was also one of the first SUVs to be available in FWD only - at least in this country.

It also continues to be a top-seller in NZ. Year-to-date it’s the most popular SUV in its Motor Industry Association segment (small SUVs over $40k) by far, outselling the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross by more than two-to-one.

Now there’s a third-generation Qashqai on the way, with disguised prototypes undertaking final testing on European roads ahead of a 2021 launch.

Underneath the new Qashqai is the Alliance CMF-C platform, which brings the model fully into Nissan’s wider electrification strategy. Details of two new powertrains have been released: a 1.3-litre petrol with a 12-volt mild hybrid system, plus Nissan’s unique e-Power configuration, which employs completely drive to the wheels – but uses a petrol generator to charge the battery.

So no, you don’t plug e-Power into an external power source to charge it. But Nissan says it’s highly efficient (the engine spins at “optimal” speed all the time) and also brings performance gains, because the Qashqai is able to have a large electric motor. While the petrol engine generates electricity to charge the batteries, it can also supply power directly to the motor when maximum acceleration is required.

Nissan says e-Power is the “perfect transition into EV driving, especially for high-mileage drivers”.

Qashqai will also be equipped with the next generation of Nissan’s ProPilot driver-assistance technology. In adaptive cruise mode it can keep the car centred within a lane, adapt speed automatically according to road signs and interact with the electric power steering to prevent a lane-change if the blind spot monitor detects another vehicle.

Other upgrades include “flank protection” for urban driving, which alerts the driver to the risk of contact with an object to the side, such as when turning into a supermarket parking space.

