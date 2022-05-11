All-new Range Rover Sport revealed: the performance should be electric

Electrified powertrains dominate the new Range Rover Sport, with core mild hybrid six-cylinder engines, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) technology for 2023 and a full Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) on the way for 2024.

As with the previous model, much of the technology is derived from the full-size Range Rover; an all-new version of the largest luxury Land Rover has just been launched.

Sport will be launched in Dynamic SE/HSE specifications, with Land Rover's customary First Edition available through the first full year of production.

Electrification is used across the range in the Sport D300 petrol and D350 turbo-diesel sixes, but the forthcoming P510e (510ps, or 375kW) "extended range" PHEV looks like a highlight, blending the Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in 38.2kWh battery pack to provide a claimed pure-electric range of up to 113km. In hybrid mode it can sprint to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

There's also a P440e (324kW) PHEV on the way, with the same EV range and 0-100km/h in 5.8sec.

As with the larger Range Rover, a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol powers the flagship model, with 390kW and Dynamic Launch sending it to 100km/h in 5.8sec. A higher-performance SVR version will inevitably follow, likely next year.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the lineup.

The styling is definitely an evolution of the outgoing model, with a so-called "stealth" grille and sculpted tailgate with full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script. The doorhandles and glass are flush, with the laser-welded roof giving a smoother appearance.

Inside, the Sport features Jaguar Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system and 13.1in curved glass screen. Sustainable upholstery choices include Ultrafabrics in Duo Tone colourways, although traditional leather options also continue.

The Meridian Signature Sound System employs 29 speakers, a new subwoofer and up to 1430W – including four headrest speakers that enable those travelling in the four main seats of the vehicle to experience "personal sound zones".

The sound system also works with Active Noise Cancellation. In normal driving, microphones and accelerometers inside each wheel arch constantly monitor the sounds passing into the vehicle, while digital processors calculate the level of noise-cancelling sound required to filter this from the cabin – much like a pair of high-end headphones. In sportier drive modes, the sound system allows more engine noise into the cabin.

The MLA-Flex platform provides 35 greater stiffness than the previous Sport and provides the foundation for the Integrated Chassis Control System.

Dynamic Air Suspension with switchable volume springs (a Range Rover first) is standard across the range. The new Stormer Handling Pack brings Dynamic Response Pro (using the 48-volt power system for anti-roll axle control), all-wheel steering, and Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking; the pack will standard on P510e and P530 models.

Terrain Response 2 is standard, with Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control fitted to the Sport for the first time.