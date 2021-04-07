All-time record for new-vehicle sales in March, Hilux still rules ahead of Ranger

The Toyota Hilux has stayed ahead of arch rival Ford Ranger in the latest New Zealand new-vehicle sales data for March.

Hilux was the top seller for the month with 1019 registrations, ahead of Ranger (828) and the Mitsubishi Triton (691). There’s only one “car” in the top five for March, although it was an SUV: the Mitsubishi Outlander was fourth with 467 registrations, followed by the Nissan Navara (yes, another ute) with 372 sales.

Hilux is also still ahead of Ranger year-to-date, with 2570 sales versus 2322.

Total registrations for March were the highest on record: 10,113, an increase of 27.3 per cent on the same period last year.

However, Motor Industry Association (MIA) chief executive David Crawford says we shouldn’t read too much into the numbers at this stage.

“A year on from our first Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, our sector is still operating under disrupted supply arrangements and computer chip supply shortages.

“As shipments arrive, vehicles are going straight through Customs, distributor predelivery inspections and entry compliance to the franchised dealer and onto the new owner, who has invariably been on a wait list.

“Comparing March this year to March 2020 is a statistical challenge due to lost delivery time as we entered full lockdown and current month arrivals are mainly fulfilling long waiting lists.”

NZ’S TOP SELLERS FOR 2021 SO FAR

Toyota Hilux 2570

Ford Ranger 2322

Mitsubishi Triton 1577

Kia Sportage 1090

Toyota RAV4 1081

Mazda CX-5 1000

Mitsubishi ASX 990

Nissan Navara 911

Kia Seltos 877

Suzuki Swift 844

Mazda BT-50 715