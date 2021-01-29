All-time sales record for Volvo NZ in January - and farewell to diesel engines and CDs!

Never mind Covid-19: Volvo New Zealand has achieved an all-time sales record in January - and the month's not even over yet.

Ben Montgomery, Volvo NZ’s new general manager, says the start of 2021 has been exceptional from a sales perspective with a new sales record of over 100 vehicles sold in January - up over 36 per cent on its previous high.

He says the Swedish marque has benefited from macro factors including NZers reallocating international travel expenditure into the purchase of new luxury vehicles to explore the country over summer.

“From our perspective confidence in this part of the market is driven by a strong residential property sector and higher levels of disposable income available as more Kiwis spend their usual international travel budget in the domestic market.

“This economic shift has aligned well with the growing recognition of Volvo in the premium SUV market. The XC40 is now one of our strongest performing models,” he says.

Prices have also been realigned, with reductions of up to five per cent. The XC40 now retails from $59,900, XC60 T5 from $79,900 and XC90 T6 from $99,900.

Montgomery says upgraded models landing from the start of this year will offer new safety technology and will see an increased environmental focus - with the 2021 year the final one the company will offer diesel engines to Kiwi buyers.

From this year on every new Volvo sold in NZ will come standard with speed limiting technology which prevents the vehicle from travelling in excess of 180km/h, which the company says is a key part of its global ambition that no one will be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo.

A second "Care" key will allow owners to further restrict the speed of the vehicles when in the hands of teenagers or during servicing.

Also new is a no-cost-option of "eco-fabric" made from recycled plastic bottles and 30 per cent wool - a material which reduces the weight of the vehicles by 3kg (compared with leather upholstery).

The new model year also signals the end of an era for diesel-powered Volvo cars, as the company repositioning to an electrified future. All hybrid models in the current lineup now offer an eight-year battery warranty.

Forty years after compact discs were first developed, 2021 also marks the demise of CD players as an optional extra - along with 230V power outlets, as wireless charging becomes the new standard.