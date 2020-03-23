America's best supercar? 2020 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in NZ

Last year, Toyota's reborn Supra was set to take the spotlight from all other releases, but Chevrolet ended up stealing the show with the ground-breaking C8 Corvette.

Not only could the naturally aspirated V8-powered supercar hit 100km/h in under three seconds, Chev announced the right-hand drive models were being produced, meaning that it was to be sold in New Zealand new.

Holden made the announcement, and was set to send journalists over to America to test the car, but obviously that fell through with the death of the iconic Aussie brand, and everything is a little up in the air around the C8's availability right now.

If you don't want to wait for Chevrolet to make up its mind about bringing the C8 down to New Zealand, a perfectly legal left-hand drive model was recently listed on Driven, but comes at a premium.

Upon the car's unveiling, the world was stunned to see Chevrolet offering the C8 from US$60,000. Obviously, this wouldn't directly transfer over to NZD, but there were rumours of it coming in under the Camaro ZL1's hefty $174,990 price tag.

That figure remains up in the air, but the $259,800 figure that this Corvette is offered at is a far cry from any price that was thrown around previously, but is most likely the price for having NZ's first 2020 Corvette.

For that quarter-of-a-million price tag, you get a Stingray coupe in the Z51 guise, which is loaded with extras. It's worth noting that this is the top-spec car available right now, before the highly-anticipated ZR1 releases.

Powering the car is a 6.2-litre V8 that produces 369kW and 637Nm of torque. This is enough to propel the Corvette to 100km/h 2.8 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than Chevrolet's claim.

While we haven't heard anything regarding the right-hand drive models from Chevrolet or HSV, the American brand has recently ceased producing 2020 models due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Production will reportedly resume for the 2021 model year.

Click here to view the listing.