American brand looks to take down Tesla with world's most powerful electric sedan

Ever since Tesla burst onto the international market with a hiss and a roar, numerous electric vehicle startups have tried to capitalise on the hype around battery-powered motoring.

Lucid Motors is one of these startups, and after teasing the world with a concept for months, has finally pulled the covers of the Air, which is an extremely powerful electric sedan aimed at the Tesla Model S.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

Utilizing a mantra that the American brand likes to call the "Lucid Air Concept", everything on the sedan has been designed to be as small and as powerful as possible, making for the biggest frunk in the electric sedan segment.

But how does the Air stack up to other high-end electric sedans such as the Tesla Model S or the Porsche Taycan? First off, it's now the world's fastest charging EV, capable of getting 482km of range in 20 minutes.

In terms of range, EPA has given the Lucid Air an estimated range of up to 832km on a single charge, which is significantly more than the Tesla Model S' range of 646km.

So as well as holding one of the longest ranges in the world, and being the fastest charging, the Lucid Air also holds the title for being the most powerful. The range-topping dual-motor model reportedly offers over 1000HP (745kW) at all four wheels.

This mammoth power figure reportedly translates to a mind-blowing quarter-mile time of 9.9-seconds, and a 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds. Which makes it one of the fastest EVs in the world.

Over in America, pricing for Lucid's Air starts at US$80,000 for the cheapest model, and goes all the way up to US$169,000 for the range-topping 'Air Dream Edition' that's capable of those crazy performance times.

It's hard to say whether Lucid's vehicles will make it down to New Zealand in the future, as just like Tesla, the company seem set on cracking the American market before moving abroad.