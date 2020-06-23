American monsters: Shelby NZ adds Ford F-150 models to local line-up

Late last year, iconic Ford tuning brand Shelby entered the New Zealand market thanks to Matamata Panelworks, and have since released a range of upgraded Mustangs, including this bonkers beast.

Just yesterday, the workshop announced that it is expanding its line-up to include the full range of Shebly-tuned F-150 trucks that are available over in America.

Read more: 825HP Mustang monster for sale in NZ

Topping this line-up is the recently-unveiled 4X4 Super Snake Sport that features the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 as the Mustang Super Snake. In this application it produces 575kW, which is enough for the huge truck to hit 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds — something that bends the laws of physics.

Alongside this supercharged beast, company director Malcolm Sankey confirmed that the Shelby F-150 4 x 4 Off-Road model, and the incredibly popular F-150 Raptor would also be heading our way.

While pricing hasn't been released for these models, Shelby NZ states that it has "worked hard to keep prices realistic and advise that their NZ built trucks, just like their Shelby Mustangs will be very similarly priced to equivalent American Shelby models."

Every model listed here will be sold brand new, in a right-hand drive configuration, and LVVTA certified. They also carry a Shelby NZ 3 year/60,000km warranty.

According to Shelby NZ, the first batch of New Zealand-built F-150 models have already been pre-sold, but orders are currently being taken for future builds.