American tuner's take on Ford's new Bronco looks ready for battle

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few days, you'll be aware of Ford's new Bronco that broke cover on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the American manufacturer decided to take inspiration from the first-generation Bronco with its boxy aesthetic, over the forgettable Bronco II, which is probably for the best.

Thanks to the power of digital renders, it has only taken American tuner Saleen a day or so to release what it plans to do with the rugged off-roader, and it's fair to say that we're fans.

Dubbed 'Big Oly', this Bronco takes inspiration from one of the most iconic racing trucks in motorsport history, one that was driven by Parnelli Jones, who managed to win the Baja 1000, the Baja 500, and the Mint 400.

As you can see, Saleen has added a number of off-road racing modifications to the 2021 Bronco, along with a silver and yellow livery.

From what we can see, the modifications include a light bar mounted on the roof, unique rocker panels, roof rack, a new front bumper, a forged carbon fiber skid plate, forged carbon front grille surround, Saleen hood, A-pillar-mounted driving lights, composite rear fenders, an adjustable rear roof spoiler, and a custom rear tire carrier and rear bumper.

In terms of engine modifications, the American tuner has remained tight-lipped as to what will be offered, but we can imagine that this Bronco makes use of a tuned 2.7-litre turbocharged V6.

It's obvious that the range-topping Bronco is already extremely capable off the tarmac in stock form, but these modifications certainly that the Bronco to a new level performance and looks-wise.

It's unknown as to when Saleen's parts for the new Bronco will go on sale or how much they will cost, but there's no denying how much of a field day the aftermarket scene is going to have with this SUV.