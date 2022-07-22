An 80's classic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is up for auction

Built in Northern Ireland, the original owner of the car had it for just shy of 40 years and drove it less than 885 km.

Now, the total mileage is 916 km, 64 of those kilometres were added by the new owner, who bought it in April 2021.

Like most of its kind, the DMC-12 features stock brushed aluminium panels and turbine wheels. On this car, this is matched inside to a grey leather interior.

It has a 2.85-litre PRV V6 engine that produces 97kW paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

It also features the 85 mph (137 km/h) speedometer that was mandated in the U.S. at the time, but period tests confirmed it could reach higher speeds. Car & Driver achieved a top speed of 193 km/h.

Listed on Bring-a-Trailer, the listing says the car was serviced in April this year and received a new fuel distributor assembly, warmup regulator, spark plugs, injectors, battery, fuel pump assembly and brake master cylinder.

The current bid is at $52,000 USD, but with 6 days to go, it'll surely gain more traction.