An electric Kombi? Volkswagen ID. Buzz revealed in full

It's something that's been teased for a very long time, but we're excited to say that Volkswagen has finally whipped the covers off the all-electric ID. Buzz, and it's as colourful as we'd hoped for.

According to Volkswagen, the ID. Buzz will come in two configurations; Passenger and Cargo, and the concepts that were shown at the official launch are "near production" models.

Built on VW's MEB platform, both ID. Buzz models are powered by an 82kWh battery. Range figures are still yet to be revealed, but power and torque sit at 150kW and 310Nm from a motor on the rear axle.

It's obvious that VW took inspiration from the original Kombi when styling the ID. Buzz. This is evident from the two-tone colour scheme, large VW badge on the front, and short overhangs at the front and rear.

In total, eleven colour options are available on the ID. Buzz with seven single-tone options and four two-tone options.

On the inside, the crazy colours continue in the Passenger variant, but the Cargo variant gets a much more utilitarian look with black material replacing the colourful elements.

It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be swapped out for a larger 12-inch unit, and wireless charging comes standard across the range.

At first, the ID. Buzz will be offered in a five-seat configuration with the seven-seat option coming later down the track. An extended wheelbase version will also hit the market next year.

In terms of charging, both AC and DC will be available with AC up to 11kW and fast charging up to 170kW. With the latter, it should be able to recharge from 5 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

It will also feature "bi-directional charging" which means that it can send power back through the charger. This will require a bi-directional DC wallbox.

Considering that the ID. Buzz just launched this morning, we're still waiting on word regarding New Zealand availibility, but everything points to Volkswagen New Zealand bringing the model to our shores.