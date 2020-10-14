An icon reborn: Ford's beastly Mustang Mach 1 confirmed for NZ

When Ford first announced that it was bringing the iconic Mach 1 badge back to the pony car, Mustang fans over in American were sent into a frenzy — but now Kiwi fans can do the same.

It has just been announced that the beastly Mustang Mach 1 will be going on sale in New Zealand next year, with deliveries starting sometime in the second quarter.

The Mach 1 is a variant designed to sit in the (shrinking by the second) space between Ford's quickest self-made Mustangs and the wild supercharged creations of sister brand Shelby.

Let's talk power. The Mach 1's 5.0-litre Coyote V8 makes 357kW of power and 569Nm of torque, meaning its output is equal to the Mustang Bullitt and therefore ensuring that it's the equal most powerful 5.0-litre Ford produces.

It isn't just a Bullitt Mustang with a different skin, though. The Mach 1 sports the Tremec 6-speed and the air intake from the Shelby GT350. In fact, it's pumped with all sorts of Shelby hand-me-down bits like the engine oil cooler, oil filter adapter, and rear toe-link.

That gearbox has been updated for the Mach 1 to include rev-matching on downshifts, and it's been refined in being paired with the twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter from the latest Mustang GT. This should make the Mustang Mach 1 the best stick in the pony-car line-up.

Talking about things like engine oil coolers, oil filter adapters, and transmission revisions might sound a little nerdy, but it points to what Ford's really targeting with the Mach 1. While it'll undoubtedly tick many boxes as a daily driver, this Mustang is clearly aimed at being an admirable track-day car.

Those who opt for the Handling Pack on their Mach 1 will receive a hungrier front splitter, new front wheel mouldings, a new rear spoiler with Gurney flap, the rear tyre spats from the GT500, and an underbelly pan. All of these things improve the aero of the Mustang by a claimed 150 per cent.

On top of these additional elements, the Mach 1 will come with Ford's MagneRide suspension system, stiffer sway bars all round, stiffer bushings, and super sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Pricing for this muscle machine is yet to be announced, but due to its limited-edition nature, we can imagine that it would sit around the same price range as the Bullit edition.