And just because it's Friday, here's a Tesla crashed into a bus

A white Tesla Model S has been completely written off after smashing into a bus in California.

There were no less than 19 firefighters at the scene, with a number of people potentially injured and at least one of them transported to a local hospital.

Images shared to social media by the Newport Beach Fire Department show just how much damage has been done. The entire front end of the Model S has been destroyed, meaning it must have hit the back of the bus with quite a lot of speed.

It looks like the low bumper of the Tesla hit the underside of the bus’s rear bumper, forcing part of the Model S under the bus and making the front end unrecognisable.

The bonnet is completely bent out of shape, and the windshield has been smashed. All of the car’s airbags were also deployed.

It doesn't look like the Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot driving system was enabled at the time of the crash, in fact, the Newport Beach Fire Department believe that sun glare may have played a part in the collision.

“When driving in the early morning or late afternoon please take into account the sun glare, slow down and leave more space,” it wrote on social media.