Andy Warhol "Cars" to be exhibited at Peterson Automotive Museum

For the first time in over a decade, and in North America in more 30 years, "Andy Warhol: Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection" is set to be displayed at the legendary Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

As the last series Warhol created before his death in 1987, the display holds a special significance.

'Cars' was Warhol's second automotive art project, the first being the famous BMW M1 Art Car in 1979.

It was commissioned to celebrate Mercedes-Benz's 100th anniversary, and the plan for the series was to create 80 pieces of art inspired by 20 different Mercedes models from the German carmaker’s 100-year history. But, only 49 works – 36 screen prints on canvas and 13 drawings – were completed before Warhol passed away following gallbladder surgery.

Some found the work to be "undistinguished glitz", with critics accusing Warhol of crossing the line into advertising.

But Warhol rejected the idea, instead describing himself as a “business artist,” whose commissions represent a nod to “the commercial reality of artistic production often concealed by modern notions of the autonomous artist.”

Forty of the original Warhol works from the “Cars” series will be on display at the museum, all on loan from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection. They'll also be presented with the accompanying historical vehicles.

“Andy Warhol was an iconic and influential figure that pioneered Pop art and culture,” says Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

“Not many have seen his automotive works, so we are excited to display them to the public alongside the unique vehicles that inspired his creative visions. It is an exclusive exhibit that appeals to both admirers of fine art and amazing automobiles.”

'Cars’ has only been publically exhibited twice, once in Germany in 1988, and once in Austria in 2010.

Joining the exhibition will also be Warhol's own 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, which he bought brand new after achieving commercial success with his art.

Interestingly, Warhol never actually obtained a relevant driver's licence, and never drove the Silver Shadow. Instead, he'd rely on friends to drive him around in the vehicle.

The display will begin on the 23rd of this month.