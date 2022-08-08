Another ice bites the dust: Ford axes Fiesta ST in NZ

Ford has axed its popular Fiesta and Focus hot hatches as it focuses on utes and SUVs.

The brand ditched the regular Fiesta some time ago but continued to import the ST performance models in limited numbers.

“The Fiesta ST has been segment-defining hot hatch for New Zealand and has put smiles on the faces of enthusiasts across the country, and we want to thank those fans for their passion,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand.

“But with semi-conductor-related supply shortages and our focus on emerging areas of growth, we’ve made the difficult decision to call time on the iconic hot hatch. We look forward to sharing more about the next era of our performance vehicle line-up soon,” said Rutherford.

The move continues Ford’s shift away from traditional passenger vehicles to utes and SUVs, in particular the Ranger and the Everest wagon, which is based on Ranger underpinnings.

The new Ranger was launched last month and the Everest will follow shortly.

A new version of the Ranger Raptor will also arrive soon. It is powered by a potent twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine putting out a V8-like 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque.

Ford will also take the covers off an all-new Mustang at the Detroit motor show next month.

“The Ford Mustang remains the country’s most popular sports car, and we’re preparing for the launch of the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor which sets a new performance benchmark for dual-cab utes in New Zealand,” said Rutherford.

Both vehicles could become sound investments for those buyers who snap them up, as discontinued performance vehicles have been attracting big prices from car collectors.

- News.com.au