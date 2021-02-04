Another slew of incredible Australian classics go up for auction

Over the last year or so, Australian muscle cars have been put on the international map thanks to the insane prices that they have been fetching at auction.

From bonified classics like the Ford Falcon 'Chicken Coupe' to the HSV Maloo W1 that sold last week for over $1 million, there are more winnings to be had in Aussie classics than GameStop stock.

Just recently, seven more Australian-built muscle cars were listed on an auction site, with all but one now sporting a six-figure bid, and showing no signs of slowing down.

At the top of the list is the unofficial king of Australian muscle - a 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO which has just 17,340km on the clock. The current bid on this Electric Blue number sits at a hefty A$401,500.

Alongside this blue beast is a 1977 Holden LX Torana A9X which has a few more Ks on the clock at 250k, but is one of the most spectacular homologated cars to come from the land down under, and the leading bid currently sits at A$375,000.

There are also a couple of modern highlights in the bunch including an immaculate 2017 HSV GTSR W1 which is finished in Sting Red, and has literally only driven 50km in its lifetime.

The other modern highlight is a 2017 HSV GTSR Maloo, which is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and has covered even less mileage with just 20km showing on the clock.

You can check out the remaining Aussie classics on the Slattery Auctions page here!