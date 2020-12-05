Anything goes for new Ferrari 488 Modificata

Amazing what you can create when you throw away the rulebook. Ferrari says its new 488 GT Modificata “incorporates the technology developed for the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE, transcending the limits imposed by technical sporting regulations”.

Translation: anything goes. While the GT3 and GTE have to conform to respective GT and World Endurance racing rules, the Modificata is unrestricted. So it can’t race in any official series; Ferrari says it’s “exclusively for use during track days and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events”.

The car’s twin-turbo V8 now produces 515kW (GT3/GTE 440kW) and the transmission features a carbon fibre clutch for maximum strength and durability.

The aerodynamics have been revamped, shifting the pressure centre forward for more downforce at the front, but without creating additional drag. It generates over 1000kg at 230km/h.

The roof and uprights are aluminium, but the rest of the body is carbon fibre.

Standard equipment includes a V-Box system combined with Bosch telemetry data acquisition, which can be downloaded onto a USB stick. A high-res rear camera, second seat and tyre monitoring system (pressure and temperature) are also all standard.

Ferrari will only say that production will be a “very limited series”, but more relevant is the fact that you can only buy a 488 Modificata if you have participated in the marque's Competizioni GT series in recent years.

Ferrari also hasn't revealed what the new model will cost. But these are customers who don't need to ask, because they definitely can afford it.

To view all Ferrari models currently listed on DRIVEN, click here