Are compact 'baby utes' the next big trend in motoring?

Car makers are investing in a new breed of baby ute, potentially giving budget-minded customers a cheaper alternative to the likes of the popular Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

The new models will be based on car underpinnings rather than the rugged “ladder on frame” design favoured for work utes.

Leaked slides from a presentation by Ford to investors show the Blue Oval plans to put a new machine into production next year.

The ute, which could be called the Maverick, will be based on the Focus hatchback. The slide refers to a “Whitespace” vehicle that will fill a perceived void in the market.

The model would be similar in ethos to compact utes such as the once-popular but now defunct Holden and Falcon utes — a smaller, lifestyle-oriented vehicle that drives like a car.

Ford has reserved the “Maverick” name for an upcoming model — a moniker previously used in Australia and abroad.

Automotive News published a report in March claiming a handful of Ford dealers had already seen the new model, which will be built in Mexico. Similar models are common in Latin America.

Volkswagen’s Brazilian outpost has a hit on its hands in the Saveiro, a tray-back version of the Brazilian-built Volkswagen Gol hatchback (not to be confused with the Golf). Likewise, Fiat’s Strada is a top-10 best-seller in Brazil.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ RAM Trucks is set to rebadge the four-cylinder Strada as the RAM 700, and US outlets such as Muscle Cars and Trucks are reporting that the RAM 700 could go to America and beyond to take on the likes of Ford’s Maverick.

Such models are by no means guaranteed to come to this part of the world.

Ford’s local arm has missed out on a handful of recent models including the new Bronco four-wheel-drive, Mustang Mach-E electric car, Mustang GT 500 coupe and Ford GT supercar, which are only offered in left-hand-drive.

But, given Australasia's love of utes and the success of Ford’s risky decision to build the popular Mustang in right-hand-drive, the Maverick might get a run in local showrooms.

Tipped to share its platform and engines with the Santa Fe SUV, Hyundai’s upcoming ute is set to go on sale in the US next year as a lighter, softer alternative to American-style “trucks”.

Again, right-hand-drive production of the car has not been confirmed. But as with Ford, Hyundai’s local arm will be keen to get a new ute on the menu.

- news.com.au