Are your eyes really on the road?

New research released by OPSM reveals that despite the fact that six out of seven New Zealanders are planning to take a long road trip this year, over 95% of drivers do not consider the risks associated with having vision issues before embarking on their journeys.

The report, which was commissioned by OPSM, surveyed 1,028 drivers and riders from both capital city and regional areas in New Zealand and forms part of a broader campaign launched by OPSM to encourage road users to get regular eye checks before taking to the road.

With Easter around the corner and many families planning their long-weekend getaways, OPSM is taking the lead in New Zealand to promote good vision for safer roads.

This follows a strong call to action from the United Nations (UN) to halve the number of road deaths and injuries globally by 2030.

Director of Eyecare and Community at OPSM, Peter Murphy, says “drivers need to take every precaution to ensure they get to their destination safely. This campaign encourages road users to get their eyes checked at their local OPSM store before hitting the road to ensure a safe travel experience for all road users.”

He says that eye tests play a huge part in making sure your eyes are healthy and stay that way.

"Eye tests help identify vision changes such as whether you need to start wearing glasses or make a change to an existing prescription," he says. "Testing early and testing often is the most effective way to detect any early warning signs and maintain good eye health.”

If you're heading on a road trip, consider getting your eyes checked first. It's a great start to ensuring you keep your whanau and others safe on the road.