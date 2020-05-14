Armoured luxury: Audi unveils the 3.9 tonne A8 L Security

Unless you're the head of an organised crime syndicate, the average Joe shouldn't need to fork out six-figures for an armoured Audi, but its good to know that we have the option.

Launched recently in Russia with barely any publicity, the Audi A8 L Security is an armoured sedan that combines the incredible luxury of the A8 L that complies with a VR9 protection rating.

Unsurprisingly, this A8 L tips the scales at almost 3.9 tonnes, but this isn't all down to the extra armour. A fire suppression system that covers every nook and cranny in the car accounts for a lot of this.

In the boot, an armoured box contains all the electronics for the intercom system, and even houses an extra battery if the first one is compromised.

According to the German brand, converting a standard A8 L to the Security spec takes around 400 hours. The cars are then tested against a range of weapons including hand grenades, sniper rifles, and rapid fire.

In the event of an emergency, and the doors can't be opened in the traditional fashion, an onboard explosive system can be triggered to blow the doors off at the hinges.

A fresh air system is also included that closes the vehicle's air flaps, and pumps in fresh breathing air for a limited period of time.

In terms of performance, the sedan unsurprisingly suffers thanks to the extra weight. While it is powered by the twin-turbo 4.0-litre from the S8 that pumps out 800Nm of torque, the armoured beast takes around 6.3-seconds to hit 100km/h.

This is around 2.5 seconds slower than a standard S8, but is still reasonably quick considering the sedan's weight.

In terms of price, Audi is reportedly asking around $1.25 million for this A8 L Security in Russia, with delivery estimated some time in 2021.