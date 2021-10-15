Armoured Rolls-Royce Cullinan costs almost $1.5 million

One of the most prestigious SUVs at the moment, is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with a starting price of more than $469,000 nzd.

But if you're looking for extra protection, you can get a kitted up armoured Rolls-Royce Cullinan for around $1.42 million nzd.

The extravagance gets you 360-degree armour protection that can withstand two hand-grenades exploding simultaneously.

There's an overlap system which is integrated into the door seals, providing CEN 1063 Level BR6 level armour protection. The floors and ceiling are also armoured, protecting the car and its occupants from anything that comes its way.

There are other security measures too, such as multi-layer bulletproof glass, shielding for the battery and electronic control module, and reinforced door hinges and structure points. The car also has heavy-duty wheels. Klassen, who are selling the armoured SUV, claim that the extensive modifications make the armoured Cullinan "the most luxurious and secure high-end SUV in the world."

Klassen allow the cabin to be customised with "exclusive high-end materials", ambient LED lighting, and advanced multimedia and audio systems. Also included is a fire suppression system and emergency lights, for just in case one of those grenades does penetrate the armour.

The design of the exterior retains the SUV's stock appearance as closely as possible, in a bid to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

The armoured Cullinan vehicles take around three months each to build. And while Klassen hasn't revealed any performance specs for when you need to make a quick getaway, we can suspect that the heavy armour will affect acceleration.