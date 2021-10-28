Armstrong’s ‘60-Minute Commitment’ makes getting a new car quicker than ever

At a time when demand is high, supply is low and lengthy delays sourcing new goods are inevitable, the team at Armstrong’s have a new initiative to make getting a new car quicker.

It's called the ‘60-Minute Commitment,’ and is being implemented at Armstrong’s dealership locations around the country.

It'll apply to a range of new and used models at each site, allowing customers to drive away in their new vehicle within an hour.

“A lot of what we hear about these days relates to supply constraints and lack of availability, so we want to try and do something to ease these frustrations,” says Troy Kennedy, CEO of Armstrong’s.

“The very nature of buying a new car involves countless hours of research, so people often know what they want well before stepping foot at a dealership. So we’re making a promise that when they find their dream car, they can be on the road in 60-minutes or less.”

All 33 Armstrong’s brand centres in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will have a selection of new and used vehicles from 16 different marques.

More than 700 vehicles will be included as part of the ‘60-Minute Commitment’ at any one time, meaning there is plenty of variety and options available for people shopping for their new vehicle.

“Vehicle sales are running at near record levels and ongoing supply of some models is severely constrained, so our new commitment provides an element of surety as people have clear visibility of exactly what is available - and know they can get mobile in the quickest time possible,” says Kennedy.