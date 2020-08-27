Armstrong's Group expands further with new Botany Nissan dealership

Privately owned Armstrong’s Group is set to open a further dealership in Auckland, in 2021. This will be the Group’s seventh dealership in Auckland, which started with the initial acquisition of Auckland City Toyota in 2014.

The new Nissan dealership will be developed at 277 Ti Rakau Drive in Botany, right next door to Armstrong's existing Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai dealerships - both opened mid-2017.

"This is an extension of both our Nissan representation and our commitment to the East Auckland area, both of which have proven to be very successful," says managing director Rick Armstrong.

"We have been working on this project for some time, and it is great to now announce the new dealership with an expected opening around May 2021."

The existing building will be partly demolished and rebuilt to produce what the company calls an "ultra-modern dealership". The adjacent Armstrong’s Auto Body Shop is already housed on the site and operational.

Armstrong’s has an existing Nissan dealership in Lower Hutt, which has also recently been through significant development: an extra six service bays were recently added and the showroom area has been refurbished to new corporate identity standards.

"We are very happy to keep developing dealerships in this area," says Armstrong.

"We have further plans already afoot to create a real vehicle destination precinct in East Auckland."