Home / News / Around Auckland's eworld e-mobility expo in less than a minute

Around Auckland's eworld e-mobility expo in less than a minute

By Driven • 07/05/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

New Zealand’s only dedicated electro-mobility showcase is live at The Trusts Arena, Auckland on Saturday May 8. It’s a major expo covering electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, e-bikes, e-scooters and everything e-related.

It's free to enter, so come down and take a look.

It's the perfect place to check out the latest EVs from Audi, Ford (including the new Escape PHEV SUV) and Hyundai (there's a prototype Ionic 5 on display as well as Hayden Paddon's Kona rally car), but you can also learn about the EV lifestyle (charging equipment and information) and get e-mobile by testing an e-bike or e-scooter.

We've had a sneak peek of the 2021 event, so check out our video above.

By Driven • 07/05/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
BMW Z4 Leather trim BMW Z4 Leather trim
BMW Z4 Leather trim

$10,950

Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON
Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON

$10,945

Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol
Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol

$14,150

Volvo S40 2.0E Volvo S40 2.0E
Volvo S40 2.0E

$7,450

We Recommend