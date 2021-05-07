Around Auckland's eworld e-mobility expo in less than a minute

New Zealand’s only dedicated electro-mobility showcase is live at The Trusts Arena, Auckland on Saturday May 8. It’s a major expo covering electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, e-bikes, e-scooters and everything e-related.

It's free to enter, so come down and take a look.

It's the perfect place to check out the latest EVs from Audi, Ford (including the new Escape PHEV SUV) and Hyundai (there's a prototype Ionic 5 on display as well as Hayden Paddon's Kona rally car), but you can also learn about the EV lifestyle (charging equipment and information) and get e-mobile by testing an e-bike or e-scooter.

We've had a sneak peek of the 2021 event, so check out our video above.