Aston Martin Bulldog is the youngest car to ever win Concours

The Aston Martin Bulldog restored in the UK By Classic Motor cars in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, has become the youngest car ever to win the prestigious Coppa d’Oro award at the Concorso D’Eleganza at Ville D’ Este on the shore of lake Como.

The Trophy is one of two top awards and is voted for by other entrants to the Concours.

More than 6,000 hours went into the restoration of the famous Aston martin Concept car which when it was unveiled by Aston Marin in 1980 quickly became the stuff of legend for car fans around the world.

Only one car was ever built, and its futuristic design and V8 engine took it to 309 kilometres per hour but not the 322 km/h (200mph) that Aston martin had planned.

In 1981, Aston Martin found itself in hard times and was forced to sell the car to a buyer in the Middle East and the car disappeared from view.

View Aston Martin listings on Driven

Two years ago, the car was found and purchased by car collector Philip Sarofim who asked Richard Gauntlett the son of the former owner of Aston Martin to manage the restoration of the car with the aim of reaching the 322 km/h (200mph) it never did when it was built.

Phillip Sarofim says “the win at Ville D’Este is a momentous occasion - to win such a prestigious and historic award on its first Concours is a testament to CMCs incredible work and the wild vision of and engineering skill of Aston Martin.

Tim Griffin the managing Director of Classic Motor Cars in Bridgnorth says “the Italian award is a tribute to the team at CMC who will be over the moon about the win.”

The Bulldog was kitted out with a 5.3-litre Aston Martin V8 engine with twin Garrett turbochargers, which was nothing to scoff at in its heyday. Rumours at the time talked of power figures reaching 700 horsepower, though the engine was typically run at a lower 600 horsepower figure for the sake of reliability.

In its original testing way back when, the Bulldog didn't quite reach its 320 km/h goal, probably due to the hefty weight of 1750 kg. An attempt in 1980 at the MIRA test track hit just over 300 km/h, reportedly running with just 400 hp.

Sarofim says he hasn't given up on its goal and says they will be attempting to reach the speed this year.

“The next challenge is to get the car to 200 mph, and we will do that later this year at a location which we will announce shortly,” he says.