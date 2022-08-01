Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used in 'No Time to Die' emerges for sale online

With a budget of more than $250 million, No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise was no small undertaking.

It's fair to say that a generous portion of the aforementioned budget was likely dedicated to the numerous vehicles that were wrecked in the movie's making, including a handful of brand new Land Rover Defenders.

One car that managed to escape production with just a few scratches was an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car, and it's this very machine that's set to be headlining a No Time To Die memorabilia auction.

The cheapest lot in the auction will likely be the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE used in the film's opening scenes. The two Jaguar XF sedans it shared the screen with are also at the lower end of the spectrum.

Next up is a Range Rover Sport SVR that was likely used to chase the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. This machine is set to sell for upwards of $150,00, which is impressive considering what it's been through.

Along similar lines is the Land Rover Defender 110 which was most likely catapulted through the air in the same scene. It's just one of 300 V8 Bond Editions that were built, and with the 007 serial number, it's set to sell for more than $650,00.

The most exciting lot is the Aston Martin DB5 stunt car which is the first of its kind to ever be sold following a James Bond movie. The auction house has predicted that this machine will sell for upwards of $2.5 million.