Aston Martin DBX707 SUV has started production

Aston Martin's DBX707 has entered production, and it's the most powerful DBX yet.

Aston Martin has powered up its DBX with the “707” model: that’s 707ps peak power (520kW) from the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine, with a new nine-speed “wet clutch” automatic that sends the SUV to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds (standard model 4.5sec).

It’s not quite the most powerful SUV in the world (that would be the Dodge Durango SRT with 529kW), or the fastest (Tesla Model X Plaid 0-100km/h 2.6sec) – but it’s a dizzying combination of kiloWatts and acceleration by any other measure.

The vehicle also features the same automatic system as seen in the regular DBX, but it does have improved traction. Carbon-ceramic disc brakes that measure 16.5 inches in front and 15.4 inches at the back, clamped by six-piston callipers, provide the stopping power.

Aston Martin says the new model is more about “nuance behind the numbers,” with the aim of “exceptional precision, dynamic flair and genuine engagement”.

The revised engine features bespoke calibration and ballbearing turbochargers, while the new transmission was required to handle the car’s 900Nm. There’s a shorter final drive ratio and recalibrated e-diff. The steering and air suspension are also reconfigured.

The DBX707 wears a larger front grille and unique daytime running light shape, with new air intakes and a new front splitter design. Much of the exterior detailing is now dark satin chrome, while there are a new lip spoiler and diffuser at the rear.

It's a hand-built car, and the company hired over 100 new skilled automotive technicians for the job. The build is happening at the brand’s St Athan factory in Wales, making it the first Welsh-made production car for almost 50 years.

Michael Straughan, Aston Martin's COO, says "Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed."

Pricing and NZ launch timing is yet to be announced (the standard DBX starts at $330,000).