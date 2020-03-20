Aston Martin's F1-insipred Valkyrie supercar hits public roads for the first time

Aston Martin is unleashing its fire-breathing new Valkyrie hypercar on public roads.

The British brand – best known for its role in James Bond films – is undertaking real world tests as it prepares to launch the manic machine in the second half of this year.

The Valkyrie is priced from $US3.2 million ($5.5M) before taxes and limited to just 150 units globally.

Aston Martin has used its experience in F1 as part of the Red Bull team to produce the Valkyrie. The engine is inspired by F1 machines and revs up to 11,000rpm, which is more than double the average road going car.

The screaming 6.5-litre V12 making 746kW and 740Nm, will be one of the most powerful engines on the market when it finally goes on sale. This is further enhanced by a hybrid set-up developed by radical electric supercar maker Rimac bringing total outputs to 865kW and 900Nm

This is also aided by an F1-style KERS tech which stores energy created by braking for use during short periods of overboost later. It also employs a range of F1-inspired aerodynamic aids.

Aston Martin’s chief Andy Palmer has previously said this is the ultimate experience for any petrolhead.

“To anyone with a drop of petrol in their blood, a high-revving naturally aspirated V12 is the absolute pinnacle,” said Palmer.

“Nothing sounds better or encapsulates the emotion and excitement of the internal combustion engine more completely.

Palmer has also claimed that the Valkyrie would be capable of qualifying on the first five rows of the F1.

The Valkyrie makes the most of its ample performance thanks to an incredibly low weight of just more than 1000kg and a mass of aerodynamics that give the hypercar its striking looks.

The Valkyrie will be hitting the streets around the Silverstone F1 circuit in the UK.

