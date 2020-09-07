Aston Martin's one-off 'Victor' is a painfully-cool supercar inspired by the '70s

While supercars and hypercars from the modern era are incredibly fast, we can't help but feel that we've been shortchanged in the styling and driving dynamics departments, with manual transmissions and brutal aesthetics a thing of the past.

While it's only a one-off, Aston Martin's Q Division has pulled the covers off the gorgeous 'Victor' which hints at what could be possible if driving enjoyment prevailed over outright speed in the supercar sphere.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Vantage, this Victor doesn't look like anything from the British brand's current catalog, instead it takes inspiration from the tough Vantages of the '70s and '80s.

Built on a refurbished carbon monocoque from a One-77, while also using pieces from the Vulcan, this Victor reportedly weighs less than a One-77, making it one of the wildest Aston Martins ever built.

Beneath the bonnet sits a 7.3-litre V12 engine that has been tuned by Cosworth to make 623kW and 821Nm of torque. What's more, this monstorous power plant sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual.

As the Victor is road legal in the UK, it uses a tweaked version of the Vulcan's suspension system that offers six different suspension settings. Carbon brake discs measure 380mm at the front, and 360mm at the rear.

Like most one-off supercars, the bodywork is comprised solely of carbon fibre, which gives it a staggeringly low kerb weight. As a nod the brand's history, it is finished in Pentland Green, and uses a cashmere headliner.

On the inside, the Victor blends 2020 racing tech with classic style with a U-shaped steering wheel taking pride of place. A digital display takes care of the driver information, and a small screen is dedicated to the infotainment system.

Aston Martin didn't reveal pricing for this one-off, but we can imagine that the Victor's new owner paid an astronomical price to get their hands on it. Not only is it the best-looking modern Aston, but the V12 and manual transmission combination is something that dreams are made of.