Aston Martin's Valkyrie-inspired racing sim costs more than a secondhand supercar

Once considered just a hobby, online racing quickly became the world's best form of motorsport as the world dipped in and out of lockdowns, with racing simulators becoming the new normal.

Though it's slightly late to this party, Aston Martin has capitalised on this hype around simulators by partnering with Curv Racing Simulators, and releasing an extremely high-end model based on a Valkyrie supercar.

Dubbed the 'AMR-C01', this simulator not only looks like a Valkyrie, but reported uses the same seating position. Buyers are able to customise the trim of the carbon fibre seat, and the pedal box is electronically adjustable.

While the steering while doesn't look anything like a supercar's, it has been modelled on a top-level Le Mans car or formula racer. An LCD display sits in the centre, and is surrounded by nine rotary dials, and 12 push buttons.

To house the system, Aston Martin built a carbon fibre monocoque with a front end that looks like the nose from one of its cars. Safety and rigidity may not matter when its sitting in a games room, but it certainly looks cool.

According to the release, each AMR-C01 is hand-built by Curv, and runs off the latest Assetto Corsa simulator software. The rig is also fitted with a curved QHD 32:9 monitor to provide an extremely immersive experience.

Aston Martin plans on selling just 150 of these units, and just like any exclusive supercar, it comes at quite a premium. Consdering that it starts at $110,000 over the UK, you might be better off buying a secondhand Aston (like this one) and using the leftover cash to pay for the tyres and fuel you'll burn through racing in real life.