Aston Martin takes the DBX SUV to extremes with new 520kW '707' model

Aston Martin has powered up its DBX with a new “707” model: that’s 707ps peak power (520kW) from the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine, with a new nine-speed “wet clutch” automatic that sends the SUV to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds (standard model 4.5sec).

It’s not quite the most powerful SUV in the world (that would be the Dodge Durango SRT with 529kW), or the fastest (Tesla Model X Plaid 0-100km/h 2.6sec) – but it’s a dizzying combination of kiloWatts and acceleration by any other measure.

Aston Martin says the new model is more about “nuance behind the numbers” anyway, with the aim of “exceptional precision, dynamic flair and genuine engagement”.

The revised engine features a bespoke calibration and ballbearing turbochargers, while the new transmission was required to handle the car’s 900Nm. There’s a shorter final drive ratio and recalibrated e-diff. The steering and air suspension are also reconfigured.

Standard equipment includes Carbon Ceramic brakes, notable not just for their performance but also a 40.5kg reduction in unsprung weight. The alloy wheels are 22in, but 23in rims are available as an option.

The 707’s new centre console now has key dynamic modes available with one touch, instead of being housed inside the infotainment system. These include suspension, stability control, manual gear selection (which now holds the chosen gear rather than defaulting back to automatic) and an active exhaust switch.

The DBX707 wears a larger front grille and unique daytime running light shape, with new air intakes and a new front splitter design. Much of the exterior detailing is now dark satin chrome, while there are a new lip spoiler and diffuser at the rear.

Production starts next month, with deliveries starting in the second quarter. Pricing and NZ launch timing is yet to be announced (the standard DBX starts at $330,000).