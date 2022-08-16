Aston Martin unveiled a two-seater open cockpit concept

Aston Martin has unveiled the DBR22 to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Q by Aston Martin.

It's a V12-engined two-seater coach-built design concept that celebrates the British automaker's bloodline of open-cockpit sports racers.

The creation of the DBR22 design concept, unveiled in California at the 2022 Monterey Car Week event, is the latest in a long line of projects handled by the in-house bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin.

Q by Aston Martin is responsible for one-off commissions like the Aston Martin Victor, as well as the Vulcan - limited to 24 examples worldwide, and Vantage V600 - limited to just 14. The DBR22 design concept forms the basis of a production reality example for an ultra-exclusive number of Q by Aston Martin customers.

The DBR22 design concept showcases a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin. Its coach-built form is created from a minimal number of body panels to create a more sculpted, muscular look.

A particularly noteworthy feature is the entirely new front grille which incorporates a unique carbon fibre design in place of the usual veins seen on series production Aston Martins. This design takes inspiration directly from the DBR1 and DB3S, drawing from Aston Martin’s heritage with a contemporary design.

The bonnet features a dramatic horseshoe vent, recessed to aid airflow from the 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine that sits beneath it. This long, unbroken bonnet line draws your eye back towards the cockpit, over the low line wind deflector and mirrors, which are mounted to the tops of the doors on slender, wind-cheating carbon fibre arms. The car sports 21-inch alloy wheels, featuring a unique 14-spoke design created especially for the DBR22.

The DBR22 design concept also showcases an entirely bespoke paint colour, developed specifically for the occasion using ‘Paint to Sample’ – an exclusive option available through Q by Aston Martin.

In the cockpit, you'll find extensive use of both leather and exposed carbon fibre with carbon fibre performance seats.

The car is able to be customised with bespoke paint colours and finishes, bespoke graphics through to tinted carbons and bespoke materials on both the interior and exterior.

The 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo powertrain can accelerate the DBR22 from a standstill to 60mph in just 3.4sec with a top speed of 319kmh.

The DBR22 also features a 3D printed rear subframe – the first time Aston Martin has introduced such a method. The component is made from multiple 3D printed parts printed from aluminium, which are then bonded to form the finished subframe. The advantages are clear, with a significant weight saving and no reduction in stiffness, plus the ability to make special parts for ultra-low volume models, where required.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, said “Technology is pivotal in the construction of DBR22, with extensive use of carbon fibre throughout, and the use of 3D printing for the manufacture of a structural component. As such DBR22 showcases Aston Martin’s unique capabilities, with world-class design combined with an agile, intelligent approach to engineering and production. For a car that was designed to celebrate the ultimate bespoke customisation service, the engineering developments mean DBR22 truly has the dynamic theatre to match, ensuring the drive is just as addictive as its looks.”

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, added: “We set our design systems to “hyper-drive”, pushing the exploration of formalism further and endeavouring to express a future in the here today. Where could we go with the surfaces, proportion and form. Combining this approach with advanced process, technology, and materials, we’ve effectively modernised our racing bloodline and created a new pedigree. DBR22 is a hot-blooded, purebred Aston Martin sports car full of speed, agility and spirit, and a machine that we think will be the basis of many of tomorrow’s icons”.

The DBR22 design concept will be on display at Pebble Beach Concours D’ Elegance from Friday 19th – Sunday 21st August.