Aston Martin Valkrie AMR Pro revealed as $4.2 million track-only weapon

While race cars are usually the most hardcore vehicles to drive, strict rules and regulations mean that manufacturers can't go all-out and build to their very limits.

But what about race cars that don't have to conform to any regulations? That's when you're left with something like Aston Martin's all-new Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Revealed as the track-only version of the road-going Valkyrie, this hardcore AMR Pro has ditched the hybrid system to save weight and has added an extraordinary amount of downforce.

Powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.4-litre V12 engine powered built by Cosworth, the AMR Pro will be able to scream around your track of choice at 11,000rpm and presumably sounding like the devil himself.

To save on weight, even more carbon fibre has been added across the bodywork and suspension wishbones. It also gets a Perspex acrylic windscreen in place of the heavy glass one.

According to Aston Martin, the engine has been designed to produce more than 750kW, and should be able to lap the 24H Le Mans circuit in three minutes and 20 seconds. This is an impressive figure considering the record currently sits at 3:14.

With all the weight savings and aero, this AMR Pro is said to have double the downforce of the road car, and should be capable of pulling more than 3G of lateral acceleration.

As you would expect, Aston Martin isn't planning on building a heap of these AMR Pros, and production is set for just 40 units right now. Official pricing hasn't been revealed, but reports state that it will be north of the US$3 million figure, putting it well into the $4 million region in New Zealand.