Aston Martin will sell you a replica of the 2021 Formula 1 safety car

Just recently, Aston Martin revealed a pair of new safety cars for the 2021 Formula 1 season, which will be used in rotation alongside the regular Mercedes-AMG vehicles.

And if you liked the look of the new Vantage safety car, Aston Martin will sell you an 'F1 Edition' which is almost identical to the one you'll see on track, except you'll have to add the lights yourself.

To bring it up to Formula 1 spec, the Vantage's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 gets 18 extra kilowatts, which brings the power figure up to 392kW. Max torque remains the same at 684Nm.

According to Aston Martin, the eight-speed automatic transmission has been tuned to allow for faster shifts and a more direct feel. All these powertrain upgrades are meant to make this the most hardcore Vantage that we've seen to date.

To help when things get hairy on track, this Vantage gets a stiffer front end, with reworked damper settings. This reportedly helps with body control at speed, as well as low-speed comfort. At the rear, the spring rates are harsher, helping with turn-in.

In terms of aero, it gets a new front splitter, front dive planes, turning vanes on the underside, and a massive wing at the rear. These additions add a reported 200kg of downforce.

While Aston Martin Racing Green is the hero colour for this special edition, buyers can also choose from either black or white. It's also availible in either coupe or roadster form, although you might have trouble attaching safety lights to the latter.