Aston Martin will stop making pure combustion vehicles by 2026

Aston Martin is the latest automaker to announce it'll stop producing internal combustion engines.

Starting in 2026, the British car company will be offering a fully electrified range, meaning all of its models will be either hybrid or pure electric.

The news comes not long after the launch of the Aston Martin DBX707 with a non-electrified twin-turbo V8, and as the automaker prepares for the launch of its final V12 powered Vantage.

Lawrence Stroll, the chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, is reportedly confident that all Aston Martin customers will want an electric vehicle. This is despite saying in the lead up to the launch of the DBX707 that people still want the smell and the noise of a combustion engine, and adding “there will still be an electrification component, but if someone wants an internal combustion engine in 2028, that will happen”.

The automakers will therefore make the transition to electric gradual, by offering both electric and hybrid models and phasing the combustion engine out.

This phase out means the end of Aston Martin's V12 by 2026, at least in the form we currently know.

Other than the fully electric limited-production, Rapide E, the first EV bearing the Aston Martin badge is the DBX which got turbocharged mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six for the Chinese market recently. Additionally, the SUV will supposedly be offered in a plug-in hybrid form from 2024.

The Vahalla will also join the automakers hybrid and electric lineup, receiving a mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and two electric motors which will produce 698 kW.