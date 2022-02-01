Auckand traffic: Motorway madness as car hurtles wrong way down highway near Waterview Tunnel

Shocking dashcam footage has revealed the terrifying moment a vehicle was spotted travelling the wrong way along the motorway near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel during rush hour traffic.

The silver hatchback was captured on camera driving the wrong way about 200 metres after the Waterview Tunnel in the right hand emergency vehicle lane about 7.40am today.

Motorist Karl McGhie spotted the car hurtling towards him on his way to work just after he exited the Western Motorway on to the North Western Motorway to head into the Waterview Tunnel southbound.

He passed the car, which he estimated was travelling about 70km/h, as he approached the sweeping bend and said he couldn't believe his eyes.

"My first comment was how did they do it? Have they driven all the way through the tunnel from Maioro Street or have they lost control on the bend? I was totally confused."

He called 111 immediately and was told dispatchers were following the car on camera.

"I was literally on that bend. There was a car on the inside of me and I think we just looked at each other and went, 'Wow'."

There was no indication to motorists that something was amiss.

"I didn't hear any tooting, no nothing further on the motorway and that's why there are so many questions for me. Why did they end up going that way and where did they end up? "

McGhie said he was glad he made it to work in one piece: " I do hope the other motorists avoided this idiot."

Police have been approached for comment.

- NZ Herald