Auckland man charged after breaking into the cars of hospital workers

By Anna Leask, NZ Herald • 20/04/2020
A man allegedly behind a spate of car break-ins at Middlemore and Auckland Hospitals - vehicles left by doctors and nurses working shifts on the frontline of the Covid-19 response - has been captured and charged.

The Herald revealed last week the 45-year-old was wanted in relation to "a number of incidents" involving thefts from cars parked at the city's two major hospitals.

The victims of the incidents were mainly nurses and doctors.

Police released CCTV images of the man and an associate who were believed to be travelling around Auckland in a stolen Toyota Caldina.

The 45-year-old was arrested in Dargaville on Thursday.

He is charged with stealing from one car and fraudulent use of a document.

A police spokesperson said it was likely he would be face further charges.

He appeared in court and was remanded in custody until his next date on May 18.

- NZ Herald

