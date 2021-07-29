Auckland's most commonly stolen vehicles revealed in police report

As Covid-19 restrictions put a strain on new car production, we have seen the value of second-hand cars increase over the last year or so, which could be a factor behind the increase in car thefts.

Just recently, Inspector Trevor Beggs of Tamaki Makaurau Police revealed the most commonly stolen vehicles across Auckland, and there aren't too many surprises on the list.

“The most commonly stolen vehicle models during this period were the Mazda Demio (825) and Nissan Tiida (777),” Beggs said.

“Rounding out the top five most commonly stolen vehicles were the Mazda Atenza (364), Subaru Legacy (304) and Subaru Impreza (243).

“These five vehicle models made up over 25 per cent of all vehicles stolen across Auckland in the past year.”

According to the report, close to 9500 vehicles were reported stolen throughout the last year, with about 6900 of these vehicles being recovered eventually.

A majority of these vehicles are reportedly taken from public and commercial areas like shopping centre and supermarket carparks. Cars parked outside houses also make up a large pecentage.

“Some vehicle models are seen by offenders as being easier to steal than others, and these models are being specifically targeted,” Beggs said.

“The vehicles are often used to commit further offences and harm in our community.

“Many used imported second hand vehicles do not have factory-fitted immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

“We always encourage vehicle owners to take simple steps to prevent their vehicles being taken, but owners of these particular models should be aware that their vehicles are the most frequently targeted and they need to take precautions."

“Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

“The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less likely it is that you will be targeted.”