Auckland to Wellington on a tank? Easy in our top Covid-19 runaway cars

News of yesterday’s two Covid-19 "runaways" that ended a 24-day no-new-cases streak for New Zealand prompted a story that the amazing factor was getting from Auckland to Wellington without a stop.

Here at DRIVEN, our response was, er, oookaay; not really a big deal, actually – mainly because we focus on cars and the range and the small deal that component was.

The key factor here is not how far you can drive on “one tank”, because every car has a different size fuel tank: a Suzuki Celerio has a tiny 35-litre tank, but manages the trip without a problem. A 2005 VW Touareg, for example, has a 100-litre tank but would be borderline… the last thing a Covid runner would want is to have to expose themselves in Upper Hutt.

Don't want to miss a thing? Click here to sign up for DRIVEN's newsletter

So we started compiling a list of cars that would be capable of covering off the 635km from the Ellerslie Novotel (where the 'perps' started their journey) to Wellington CBD, but ran out of fingers and toes so quickly, we thought we’d compile our own list of cars that would not only be capable, but also culpable.

So, to bring a bit of blatant levity to a serious situation, DRIVEN.CO.NZ has put together its list of the top 10 Covid Runaway Cars to specifically get from Novotel Ellerslie to Wellington.

Suzuki Celerio

NZ’s cheapest new car is also one of the smallest cars you can buy, with one of the smallest fuel-tank capacities of any passenger car.

And it would still romp from Auckland to Wellington without a fill: an average of 4.7l/100km gives a range of 744km from its minuscule 35-litre tank.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

But you couldn’t do it in an EV, right? Well actually you could. The Long Range version of Tesla’s Model3 is rated at 620km range from a full charge and we know how good these cars are in open-road driving.

Put a little eco-driving technique into the mix and you’d make it easy.

Our Hyundai Tucson long-termer

The latest addition to the DRIVEN long-termer garage is the Hyundai Tucson CRDi turbo diesel. There’s nothing a high-tech modern turbo-diesel likes better than a nice long run; at an average of 6.4l/100km the Tucson’s 62-litre tank would get you 968km.

So don’t worry about getting to Wellington; the Hyundai will get you half way home again as well.

Ford Ranger biturbo

Kiwis love utes, especially the Ford Ranger. The latest FX4 2WD with the new biturbo engine does 6.7l/100km and boasts a mighty 80-litre tank, which means you’ll do 1194km before you run out of diesel.

The FX4 2WD is the thriftiest Ranger, but in truth any model will do the trip. Easily.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The addition of hybrid petrol-electric technology to the Toyota RAV4 has turned it into a true eco-SUV. We know how thrifty it can be from our former time with a long-termer: its 55-litre tank is good for 1100km based on fuel consumption of 5.0l/100km.

Volkswagen Golf TSI

The Golf is really an Everyperson car and we’re positive it could get any Covid-19 runner anywhere they need to go. The combination of a 1.4-litre engine and clever dual-clutch gearbox means the Golf (5.5l/100km) will give you 909km from its 50l tank.

Mazda CX-9

The best way to ensure accurate contact tracing is to bring the people you meet on your journey with you. Mazda’s CX-9 is not just an awesome long-distance machine, it has room for seven; or two runners and five friends – whichever combination you want.

The torquey 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine cruises along at 8.8l/100km and with a 74-litre tank, that’s an easy 840km. Maybe a little less with extra passenger weight, but there’s plenty of range to play with.

Maserati Levante diesel

If you’re going to do it, do it in style: Maserati’s Levante SUV offers a command driving position, 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and loads of luxury.

But it’ll also achieve 7.2l/100km on a trip and with an 80l tank, that’s over 1100km.

McLaren 720S

A great Kiwi road-trip deserves a supercar with a great Kiwi heritage. The McLaren 720S is one of the fastest cars in the world, but the big issue with Auckland-Wellington is more whether you’d want to put that mileage on the car rather than making it on a tank.

With 9.9l/100km and a 72-litre tank, that’s an easy 720km. Which seems like an appropriate number.

Nissan Tiida

It’s only a fortunate few who have access to a supercar for road trips. In fact, if it’s a last-minute thing – maybe you’ve been unexpectedly released from a hotel or something – it’s much more likely you’ll be driving a well-run-in Nissan Tiida rental.

No problem for a Tiida, either: at 7.6l/100km and with a 52l tank, it’s good for 684km.

So the moral of our somewhat frivolous story isn’t one of fuel range, but one of bladder control. And for that, we have a GrabOne deal for you for adult diapers https. Better be quick, if it’s anything like the toilet paper rush.