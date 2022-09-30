Home / News / Auckland Transport board approves speed limit changes to more than 1600 roads

Auckland Transport board approves speed limit changes to more than 1600 roads

By NZ Herald • 30/09/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

More than 1600 roads around Auckland have received approval for a speed limit change from Auckland Transport's (AT) board today.

The roads make up 19 per cent of AT's road network and will be predominantly around schools. There will be changes on about 980 roads near more than 70 schools, according to AT's executive general manager of safety, Stacey van der Putten.

Speed limits will also change around rural marae, high-risk rural roads, town centres including Takapuna, Devonport and Glen Innes, further residential roads in Manurewa, and a whole island review for Waiheke.

The speed limit changes will come into effect between December 2022 and March 2023.

"Safe speeds are one of the most simple and effective things, as a community, that we can do to prevent serious injuries and save lives," Putten said.

Putten said evidence shows speed is a factor in more than 70 per cent of injury crashes in New Zealand.

This board endorsement is phase three in AT's safe speeds programme.

- NZ Herald

