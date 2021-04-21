Audi and ABB join forces to offer high-power EV charging in Auckland city

As more and more Kiwis make the move to electric power on the road, petrol stations are being swapped out for charging stations in the weekly commute, and the demand is only growing.

To meet this demand, Audi has partnered with ABB to establish the very first publicly accessible high-power charging outlet in Auckland city, stationed beside the Audi dealership on Great North Road.

Rated at 175kW, this charger is the first publicly available charger above 50kW New Zealand's largest city. It is connected to the ChargeNet Network, meaning that all electric vehicles are welcome.

This recent addition adds to the existing Audi charging network nationwide. There are now ten 50kW fast chargers and three 175kW high-power charging units at dealerships around the country.

Audi New Zealand General Manager Dean Sheed, says high-power charging naturally has significant benefits for EV use.

"Typically, EV drivers rarely need to charge their batteries from zero per cent — rather, they will 'snack', which means they will top up their vehicle several times throughout their week, wherever and whenever convenient."

"While it is great to talk about replenishing a huge amount of energy in a certain period of time, the reality is that this charger is more likely to be used by EV drivers that want a quick and immediate boost to their battery charge, rather than needing to charge it entirely from zero."

Speaking of electric Audis, the local e-tron range is only expected to expand in the near future with the introduction of the range-topping GT and e-tron S models.

"Audi is absolutely committed to EVs and the introduction of the relevant infrastructure in New Zealand," said Mr Sheed. "The environment is very close to Kiwi hearts, and the electrification of the vehicle fleet is a process that we can help facilitate to drive greater sustainability here."

The 175kW ABB Terra HP high-power charger is available to the public through its connection to ChargeNet, New Zealand's largest network of charging stations, and is located at Giltrap Audi, 150 Great North Road, Grey Lynn in Auckland.