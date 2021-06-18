Audi announces plans to cease petrol and diesel vehicle production by 2026

While it may be one of the oldest automotive brands in the world, Audi is moving at an incredibly rapid pace to adopt electric power, and stop producing fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

A couple of months back, the German brand announced that it would stop developing petrol and diesel-powered engines, but just recently, the brand has doubled down on these claims.

Audi has given itself a deadline date of 2026 to stop building petrol and diesel-powered vehicles altogether, and will move into the electric space exclusively.

These bold plans were revealed by Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann to company executives and labour representatives.

While it's a little more of a head-on approach, Audi's move echos the stance of parent company Volkswagen Auto Group, which is looking to reel in and beat Tesla at its own game of battery-powered vehicles.

While BMW and Mercedes-Benz both currently sell electric vehicles, neither brand has expressed much interest in going exclusively electric as Audi seems so deadset on doing.

In saying that, Mercedes-Benz has mentioned that it's keen on phasing out combustion engines by 2039, but that'll be over a decade after Audi's petrol ban has already kicked in.

BMW is yet to say when it plans on going exclusively electric, but the traditional German brand seems to believe that petrol power is going to be around for many years to come (alongside alternative fuels).