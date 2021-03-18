Audi is reportedly done with developing internal combustion engines

Over 110 years ago, Audi's very first petrol-powered car rolled out of the factory, it was dubbed the 'Type A Sport-Phaeton', and was powered by a 2.6-litre four-cylinder engine.

In the century since, Audi has developed some incredible engines, with arguably the most impressive being the turbocharged five-cylinder, but it seems that the German brand is moving on to bigger and better things.

This is according to Audi's board chairman Markus Duesmann, who recently spoke to the German media, and said that Audi's combustion engine's time has already come.

"The EU plans for an even stricter Euro 7 emissions standard are a huge technical challenge and at the same time have little benefit for the environment. That extremely restricts the combustion engine," Duesmann told Automobilwoche. "We will no longer develop a new internal combustion engine, but will adapt our existing internal combustion engines to new emission guidelines."

Right now, Audi sells a handful of pure electric models under the e-tron moniker, and we can expect this range to expand exponentially in the coming years.

But with so many petrol and diesel-powered engines embedded in the brand's current line-up, it's hard to say when the combustion engine will be phased out entirely.

You've got things like the 1.0-litre three-cylinder to the RS6's twin-turbo V8, and the 5.2-litre V10 that's found in the R8 supercar. And who can forget the hefty diesel V8 found in the SQ7?

We've already seen Audi tack the RS badge onto one of its e-tron models, so electric performance isn't going to be an issue. From our point of view, the real issue will be with Audi's fans letting go of petrol performance.