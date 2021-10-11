Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD revealed as a purist's supercar

While Audi might be most famous for the all-wheel drive 'quattro' cars that it has produced over the years, the German brand is not afraid of switching things up now and then.

This is apparent on the new R8 V10 Performance RWD, which now serves as the entry point for the RWD R8 range, and has received a decent power boost over the outgoing model.

Click here to view all Audi R8 listings on DRIVEN

For 2022, the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine produces 419kW and 550Nm, which is 22kW and 10Nm more than the power unit that it's replacing.

As the model name suggests, power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed S-tronic automatic transmission, and a limited-slip differential.

Revealed in both coupe and roadster form, the 0-100km/h sprint will take 3.7-seconds in the fixed-roof model, and 0.1-seconds slower in the drop-top version.

According to Audi, the double-wishbone suspension has been tuned to allow the driver to perform "controlled drifts" when the 'Sports' driving mode is selected.

On the inside, this RWD R8 looks mostly the same as the regular supercar, with a 12.3-inch digital cluster sitting in the dash, and an interior made up of a combination of Alcantara and leather.

First introduced in 2017, the rear-driven version of the R8 was just a limited-edition variant in Audi's range, but then was made a permanent fixture with the facelift in 2019.