Audi RS6 who? Images of new Mercedes-AMG E63 leaked before launch

On the eve of its international launch, the first photos of Mercedes-AMG's refreshed new E63 super sedan have surfaced on the internet.

The images showcase a raft of styling cues lifted from other Mercedes products. The refresh gains a more rounded off tail, a more chiseled pair of slimline taillights, and a Panamericana vertical slat grille similar to that of the AMG A45, AMG GT R, and more.

Full details for the new model are expected to come tomorrow, although it's been speculated overseas that the E63's engine options will be refined carry-overs from the existing model.

Expect a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing in the ballpark of 420kW of power and 750Nm of torque in standard models, while the flagship E63 S will have even more power on tap.

The E63 is also expected to get Mercedes-Benz's new MBUX infotainment system, paired to a 12.3-inch touchscreen. It's unclear whether the model will adopt a full dash replacement similar to the new look in the A-Class.

The sneak peek comes in the same week as BMW launched its new M5, which is also a refresh on an existing model rather than an all-new car. Like the E63, the M5 was leaked in pictures earlier in the week before ultimately being revealed in its full glory yesterday.

The new M5 makes 460kW of power and 750Nm of torque from a 4.4-litre V8, with a 0–100m/h time of 3.3 seconds. Local pricing for the M5 is still to be confirmed, but expect it to sit just north of the $200,000 mark (and ditto for the E63).

