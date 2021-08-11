Audi's electric Skysphere concept gets a feature no one asked for

The difference between a sports car and a grand tourer is something that most people on earth will never worry about, but looking at Audi's latest concept, it's something that the German brand is big on.

With this new 'Skysphere' concept, Audi has solved an issue that no one was concerned about in the form of an adjustable wheelbase, that can extend or retract based on what the driver is feeling.

Click here to view all Audi listings on DRIVEN

At its core, the Skysphere is a luxurious electric roadster, that features extremely futuristic coupe-like styling that looks more like Mazda's RX Vision concept than anything Audi has ever built before.

In Sports mode, the roadster measures 4.94 metres long, and is said to offer a 'tighter' Sports car feeling. If you need some more space, Grand Touring mode can be activated which will extend the wheelbase by 250mm.

According to the German brand, this not only increases passenger leg room, but also changes the driving feel to offer a more relaxed feeling. As a real-world example, it can go from an A5 to an A8 L at the flick of a switch.

Alongside the adjustable wheelbase, the Skysphere also sits on adaptive air suspension that is able to change ride height by 10mm on the go.

In terms of styling, Audi claims that it was inspired by the classic Horch 853 roadster from 1937. This pre-war roadster measured in at 5.23 metres, meaning it was a similar length in GT mode.

Specific powertrain details haven't been revealed, but the Skysphere is powered by an electric powertrain that makes 464kW and 750Nm. It will reportedly hit 100km/h in around four seconds flat.

An 80kWh battery allows for around 500km of driving on a single charge, and it has been designed with level 4 autonomy in mind.