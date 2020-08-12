Audi's new S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan duo break cover

After much anticipation, Audi has finally pulled the covers off the new S3 Sportback and Sedan pair, and unsurprisingly, they look extremely aggressive, like the rest of Audi's line-up.

While the new range-topping RS3 is still yet to be revealed, these two boosted little numbers look extremely feisty, meaning that just like the RS6, the 3 should be nothing short of insane.

Click here to view all Audi listings on DRIVEN

Beneath the bonnet of the two S3 models sits the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that makes a healthy 228kW and 400Nm of torque. A seven-speed S tronic transmission sends power to all four wheels through the Quattro system.

These modest figures allow both S3s to hit 100km/h in 4.8-seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 250km/h.

In standard form, the suspension system lets the S3 sit around 15mm lower than a standard A3. S Sport suspension is an optional extra, and comes with damping control, which reportedly enhances both the performance and comfort.

In terms of aesthetics, the singleframe grille has been taken from higher Audi R models, and the same goes for that extremely aggressive bumper. The rear is a similar story, with a large diffuser that sits above the quad-exhaust system.

On the inside, the S3 is looking more Lamborghini than Audi thanks to the new angular dash design. A flat-bottomed steering wheel comes standard, and buyers can choose between carbon or aluminum inlays.

As you'd expect from a new Audi, all the latest safety tech is also included.

New Zealand pricing and availability for these two new S3 models is yet to be announced, but we can imagine Audi New Zealand will be making an announcement in the coming months.